Anantnag: A 32-year-old Central Reserve Police Force trooper died of cardiac arrest in Larnoo area of Kokarnag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning.

An official said that the trooper identified as Tang Kishor Das of 164 battalion fell unconscious at Larnoo CRPF camp.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

