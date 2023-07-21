DGP ‘Reassess Strategy’ In South Kashmir

Srinagar: In the aftermath of recent militant attacks, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reviewed security scenario of South Kashmir.

According to a Police spokesperson, the top police officer of the J&K visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag District and chaired high level meeting of Police, Army and CRPF officers.

“He reviewed security scenario of South Kashmir as also security arrangements with regard to ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.”

Addressing the meeting, he directed the officers to reassess the strategy in combating the “anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people.”

“He stressed on the importance of further developing intelligence networks and sharing the inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident.”

The DGP also stressed on joint night domination and foot patrolling. “The DGP directed for launching planned manhunt in suspected places to track down the (militants),” he spokesperson said.

The DGP emphasized the need for increased vigil and enhanced proactive actions to further peace and stability, he said.

“The DGP stressed on regular updates on the situation and directed the officers to initiate strict actions against people involved in anti-peace activities. He directed the officers to strengthen security arrangements and to undertake all necessary steps to ensure anti-peace elements don’t get any chance to disturb the tranquility.”

Stressing to remain more vigilant against support networks “who are helping militants to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed for putting in all efforts to ensure militancy free Jammu and Kashmir.”

The DGP also highlighted the necessity of gaining furthermore trust and cooperation of the people as a crucial part of counter-militancy operations, he said.

With regard to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the DGP directed the officers to ensure that all the arrangements are “meticulously followed to ensure incident free Yatra”.

“He emphasized on best possible arrangements to ensure overall safety and smooth conduct of the yatra,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He directed the officers to continue their hard work for the successful completion of the yatra.”

Emerging challenges and their counter measures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting, he said.

“Detailed discussion regarding the (militant) crimes in the valley was held and the officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-(militancy) operations and for strengthening peace further in J&K”.

The officers apprised the DGP regarding the area domination in Anantnag as also in other districts of South Kashmir. “The DGP was informed that security forces are deployed at strategic locations. He was also briefed about the anti-(militancy) security grid of South Kashmir.”

The DGP was accompanied by Spl DG CID, J&K R.R Swain ADGP CRPF J&K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed J&K S. J. M. Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IG KOS CRPF G.K Verma.

The meeting besides the officers accompanying the DGP was attended by Brig A.S Pundir 2 Sector RR, DIG South Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag K.S Daswal, DIG OPS (SKOR) CRPF Alok Avasthy, Col. A.K Sagotra 53 RR, Col. Deven Sood 55RR, Col. Ajeet Agarwal, 3rd RR, CO 90 Bn CRPF M.A.M Rizwan, CO 18th Bn B.A.K Chaurausia, CO 14th Bn CRPF R.P Meena, CO 116 BN CRPF Narvir Singh, CO 130 Bn CRPF Rajeev Yadav, CO IRP 10th BN Ajaz Ahmad, CO IRP 17th BN Javaid Iqbal, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, SSP Shopian, Ms. Tanushre, SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousif and SSP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, DyCO IR11th Sajjad Shah, 182 CRPF Nodal officer, Pulwama Jai Singh, 14 BN CRPF Nodal officer Shopian, Rupesh Kumar, and SP Hqrs Anantnag Ms Deepika.

