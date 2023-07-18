3 Labourers Injured, 1 Goes Missing After Coming Under Falling Debris from Under-construction Site in Udhampur: Officials

Srinagar: At least three labourers were injured and one person has gone missing after coming under falling debris from an under-construction site in Udhampur this afternoon, officials said.

They said that soon after the incident was reported, a rescue operation was launched at the site by Police and SDRF leading to recovery of three labourers in injured condition.

“One person is however still missing, the operation for which continues”, they said.

“The injured persons have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment”, they further said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print