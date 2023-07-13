ADGP Director F&ES Visits Baltal, Takes Stock of Fire Safety Arrangements

Srinagar: In order to review the arrangements made with regard to various safety arrangements made for Amarnath Yatra, especially Fire safety arrangements, Alok Kumar, ADGP Director Fire & Emergency Services J&K on Thursday made an exclusive visit from Srinagar to Domail via Baltal axis.

During the visit, ADGP visited all yatra camps enroute Srinagar to Baltal including Manigam, Neilgrath, Baltal Base Camp, Baltal Tent City, Domail.

In addition the ADGP also conducted surprise inspection of F&ES Gund and Kangan located on the Srinagar Baltal yatra route.

He interacted and discussed with the officers of Paramilitary, Police and Civil Administration regarding the safety and security arrangements of yatris and appreciated all the officers for their tireless work.

At Neilgrath helipad Campus, he interacted with all the officers including Camp Director, Yatries as well. He gave compassionate hearing to the yatris and passed necessary directions on spot to the officers to resolve their legitimate issues.

The ADGP during the visit enjoined upon all the Officers and Jawans of this Department to keep the close liason with all the stake holders for prompt and efficient response during any emergency during the Yatra.

He had a detailed meeting with SSP’s deployed in Joint PCR at Baltal base camp. He was apprised regarding telecommunication CCTV and Satellite facilities too being provided to the Yatries during their travel/trekking from Baltal to holy cave. He also interacted with representatives of Police, Army, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and Indian Air Force.

The Director F&ES J&K was accompanied by a team of officers/officials of the Department.

