Srinagar; Unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Gagran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official said that militants shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Gagran area of Shopian.

He said the trio identified as Anwal Thoker, Heerlal and Pantoo were shifted to District Hospital Shopian for treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—

*More details awaited*

