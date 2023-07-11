No shortage of petrol, other essentials in Kashmir: Govt

Srinagar’: The government on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of essential commodities including petrol in the Valley and that the adequate supply will be received tomorrow once the Srinagar-Jammu highway will reopen for vehicular movement.

“There was no need to panic. We have an adequate supply of essential commodities here,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

He added that the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will reopen tomorrow for vehicular movement and adequate supply of essential commodities will arrive here on priority.

Earlier, a huge rush has been witnessed at fuel stations in several parts of Kashmir where the people were seen buying petrol.

Reports said that the petrol was not available at several fuel stations in South Kashmir including Anantnag and Kulgam—(KNO)

