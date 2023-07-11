Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, temp rises at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, minimum temperature increased at most places in J&K in Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that mainly dry weather is expected till July14. However, he said, brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places “can’t be ruled out (>70% chance)”. Intermittent light to moderate rain has been predicted at many places of J&K with chances upto 70% from July 15-24.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.4°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

