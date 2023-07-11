Militant killed as Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC in Naushera sector

Jammu: The Army on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bide along the Line of Control in Naushera sector by killing a terrorist and recovering huge cache of arms and ammunition.

In a statement, a Jammu based defence spokesperson said that alert troops of Indian Army on night of 10 July, foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Naushera Sector over two nights in a deliberate and massive operation.

The statement reads that on 10 July at midnight alert ambushes of Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control, in the Naushera observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side.

“Own alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrators under constant observation, and when they were nearly 300 meters inside own side of Line of Control they were challenged and a firefight ensued. Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists, one terrorist was seen falling to the side, while two others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle,” it reads.

It added that the area of operation being broken ground, having thick jungle and foliage, with inclement weather, the terrorists hid themselves in the jungle. “Additional troops were moved in, and the area was cordoned.”

It further reads that in a deliberate and massive search operation lasting over two days and two nights, in an area which is heavily mined, in inclement weather conditions, body of one terrorist who was neutralized, has been recovered with weapon and war like stores.

“During further search operations into the jungle blood trail, with drag marks on ground were observed leading towards the line of control. Possibly, other injured, terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the Line of Control.”

The statement reads that major war like stores recovered, include one AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two Magazines with 15 Rounds, Four Hand Grenades, communication equipment, large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance.

“By their quick action, alert Indian Army troops deployed in the Naushera Sector have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb the peace in Rajouri . The India Army continues to remain alert on the Line of Control and is fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too,” it added—(KNO)

