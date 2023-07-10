Mughal road accident: Bodies of Dir Finance, son recovered

Jammu: Bodies of Ranbir Singh Bali, Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, and son were recovered from a gorge near Pannar bridge along Mughal road on Monday.

Official sources said that the accident took place at 1940 hours yesterday when a swift car (JK02BD -4635) on way to Surankote from Kashmir Valley via Mughal road. Three among those travelling in the car died on the spot and another was injured and evacuated to nearby hospital by rescuers including locals and police.

The deceased included Ranbir Singh Bali (Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department), his wife Parvinder Kour and son Irvan Singh. Condition of his daughter Mahreen Kour is stated to be out of danger. Later, they said, body of Parvinder Kour was retrieved but that of Bali and Irvan Singh could not be recovered immediately, they said. This morning, they said, both bodies were recovered by locals, police, SDRF, DGPC Poonch and army’s 16RR after hectic efforts.

Confirming it, DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey said that the bodies have been dispatched to native village in Baramulla. (GNS)

