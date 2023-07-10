After days of rain, MeT predicts mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: After a few days of rains which brought Kashmir Valley on the brink of floods and caused inaudation in parts of Jammu region, weather department here on Monday forecast mainly dry in J&K.

“Mainly dry weather is expected but a brief spell of rain may occur at isolated places in Kashmir region towards late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official said regarding forecast for next 24 hours.

As regards forecast from July 11-14, he said, mainly dry weather is expected. However, he said, brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places “can’t be ruled out (>70% chance)”. Intermittent light to moderate rain has been predicted at many places of J&K with chances upto 70% from July 15-24.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.2°C against 14.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

