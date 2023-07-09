1st flight with Hajj pilgrims to arrive on July 18

Srinagar: With the first batch of pilgrims scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia on July 18th, after performing Hajj, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a high level meeting to review the arrangements being made for providing required facilities to Hajjis.

Director Airport, SSP Traffic, ADC Sgr, CEO Hajj Committee, Jt. Commissioner SMC, SE Customs, representatives of CISF and CRPF, Hajj Officer, besides representatives of Jal Shakti, KPDCL, Fire and Emergency, Security, Homeguards, SRTC etc.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Kashmir, Jammu and Kargil attended the meeting through video conferencing.

At the outset, the Div Com directed the concerned officers to prepare facilitation of rousing welcome to the J&K bound Hajis (Hajj Pilgrims) upon their return from Saudi Arabia after the culmination of annual pilgrimage, 2023.

The meeting was informed that 12000 Pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh performed Hajj this year. Return Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar will operate from July 18th to August 02, 2023.

A total of 38 flights shall fly Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to here, with two flights to operate on the first three days and afterwards three flights will operate till the return of all pilgrims.

The meeting discussed threadbare various issues relating to arrival of Hajj Flights, reception, arrival timings, airlifting of luggage and Aab-e-Zam Zam, deployment of Home Guards volunteers, parking facilities, vehicle passes to attendants and transport arrangements for pilgrims.

The Div Com directed CEO Hajj Committee to ensure color coded passes for attendants of pilgrims entering the airport. He also directed the concerned Officers for setting up medical facilities, deployment of fire tenders with crew, regulation of traffic at airport, besides un-interrupted drinking water and power supply at Hajj House and proper sanitation in and around Hajj House etc.

It was given out that only vehicles with passes shall be allowed to enter the Airport premises to receive pilgrims. Besides, Home-guards will be deployed at the Airport to facilitate Hajj pilgrims.

The Div Com directed the S. E Customs to ensure deployment of enough manpower at the airport for mandatory screening.

He further directed the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for Hajj Pilgrims and facilitate their hassle-free arrival besides subsequent smooth journey to their respective destinations.

The Div Com directed J&KRTC authorities to provide an adequate number of buses for transportation of the pilgrims.

