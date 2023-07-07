US presidential advisory panel approves recommendation to recapture more than 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories from 1992

Washington: In a move that could benefit thousands of Indian-Americans waiting for their Green Card, a US President’s advisory commission has approved the recommendation that more than 2,30,000 unused green cards for family and employment categories since 1992 be recaptured.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

This includes the recapture of more than 2,30,000 unused employment-based green cards from 1992 to 2022 and processing a portion of these every fiscal year in addition to the annual limit of 1,40,000 for this category, Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria, who is a member of President Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, said in his set of recommendations submitted before the commission on Thursday.

