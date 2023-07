Man dies after lightening strikes him in Kulgam village

Kulgam: A man died after lightning struck him in Guddar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning, officials said.

An official said that the man identified as Abdul Hameed Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan was on his way to agricultural land when the lightning struck him.

“He has died on the spot”, he said, adding that the further proceedings have been taken up in this regard.

