2 Ganderbal residents dead as truck skids off road in Ladakh

Ganderbal: Two persons died after a truck skidded off the road near Nemo are of Ladakh in the wee hours of Friday, officials said here.

An official said that the truck skidded off the road near Nemo at around 4:00 am today.

He said that in the incident owner of the truck Zahoor Ahmad Wani (50) of Ganderbal died on the spot, while its driver got critically injured.

He said that the injured was taken to a hospital, however, he also succumbed during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi of Ganderbal.

