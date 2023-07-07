Rajnath reviews defence-related issues; asks for action taken report within 15 days

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of the ongoing military reforms, domestic defence manufacturing and ways to bolster research and development for weapons systems and hardware.

In the course of a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’, he also directed various departments and agencies of the defence ministry to make a time-bound action plan for implementation of various initiatives, officials said.

The minister directed all the departments concerned to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the action taken report within 15 days.

