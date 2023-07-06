Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Iqbal, who played in the first ODI for his team in the ongoing series against Afghanistan, opted to call it quits immediately.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” he said in a highly emotional press conference.

“I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me.He tweeted.

“I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.

