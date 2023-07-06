I am the president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: “I am the president of NCP,” veteran Sharad Pawar asserted on Thursday after a meeting of the party’s Working Committee which approved the decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine others who joined hands with NDA recently.

Briefing the media here, party leader P C Chacko said eight resolutions were passed in the meeting. Pawar also said the “truth will come out” on Ajit Pawar’ claim of having majority.

Chacko said the organisation was behind Pawar.

“NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don’t take seriously claims of someone being national president.

“Our organisation still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar,” Chacko asserted.

He also said every three years, NCP holds elections and people are elected regularly.

The resolutions passed by the working committee include a stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government and the misuse of government agencies against the Opposition.

It also condemned the central government policies resulting in spiralling inflation, unemployment and women’s plight.

Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. While Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers.

Several of them have been accused of corruption and are being investigated by central probe agencies. PTI

