12 people ‘bound down’ for ‘disrespecting’ national anthem in J&K

Srinagar Twelve people were “bound down” for not standing up during the national anthem played at a function here in June with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in attendance, police said on Thursday. Departmental action has also been initiated against the police music band for failing to ensure everyone stood up before the anthem was played, they said.

The 12 people were “bound down” under the CrPC sections 107 and 151 — the sections grant police the power to arrest or detain a person or ask him or her to sign a bond in anticipation of a crime.

According to officials, some people chose to not stand up during the closing ceremony of the ‘Pedal for Peace’ cycling event, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, on June 25.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print