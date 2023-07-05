CS launches ‘Switchover To Digital Revenue Record Keeping Module’

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched the switchover to “Digital Revenue Record keeping Module” to digitize all those pending mutations registered from the time of digitisation of Jamabandis.

The launch was attended by Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR); Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners besides other concerned officers.

While launching the module, Dr Mehta congratulated the department for this transformative step for updation of land records. He asked them to keep up the good work. He said that it is an important step towards furthering the quality public service delivery mechanism and significantly enhances transparency and accountability besides promoting ease of access to the significant revenue records.

He directed the DCs that digitization of backlog mutations is a vital step and needs to be taken very seriously. He said that the process needs to be completed by August 15. He also said that the entire process of the “Switchover to Digital Revenue Record keeping” should be fully completed by November 2023 by fully implementing other allied modules as well.

The Chief Secretary also asked the DCs to identify land in their respective districts that will be provided to the landless poor in the Union Territory under PMAY. The Government has recently decided to provide 5 marlas of land to landless poor people for enabling them to build their houses under PMAY.

He also asked them to submit a detailed plan within a week’s time for optimum use of the retrieved land in their respective districts.

Earlier the FCR, Shaleen Kabra, gave an overview of the module and said that with this system in place, a lot of manual labour and time will be saved. He said that it would ensure real time updation of records and whenever any new mutations are registered, it will auto update the records accordingly. He said that other states are being studied for putting in place the best system suited for the UT.

Giving details about the digitisation of revenue records, Kabra said that digitisation of revenue records and scanning of Records of Rights has been completed for all districts of the UT. He said that digitisation of cadastral maps is going on smoothly and 92% of these have been completed till date.

The meeting was further apprised about the major activities like geo-referencing of digitized cadastral maps, digitization of backlog mutations, updation of maps and integration of the same with record of rights.

It was further given out that by completely switching to online updation of records on real time basis the same could be accessed by credit lending institutions and other government departments for extending credit and benefits to land owners under different beneficiary oriented schemes and programmes rolled out by the government from time to time.

