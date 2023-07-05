At SCO summit, India reiterates opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

New Delhi: India on Tuesday once again refused to endorse China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), becoming the only country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) not to support the project.

A declaration issued at the end of an India-hosted virtual summit of the grouping said Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support to the BRI.

“Reaffirming their support for China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan note the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print