5 people injured in collision between two vehicles in Poonch

Poonch: Five people were injured in a collision between two vehicles in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Monday.

Official source said that a Tata Sumo (JK12-7696) and a venue car (JK12C-0883) had a collision, resulting in injuries to six persons who were shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Shareefa Bi (45) wife of Mohammad Latief, their daughter Narez Kouser, Mehvish Bashirit (5) daughter of Bashirit Hussain , Muslim Hussain (45), driver of Sumo vehicle, son of Mohammad Sher and Bashirit Hussain, drive Venue vehicle, son of Mohammad Hafiz . All injured are the residents of the village of Behra Tehsil Mendhar, they added. BMO Mendhar Dr Ashfaq Ahmed confirmed to GNS that five injured people were received at the SDH.

