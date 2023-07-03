BJP trying to cover failures by ‘engineering splits’ in regional parties: PDP

Srinagar: The PDP and the CPI(M) on Sunday said the BJP was trying to cover its alleged failures on the governance front by “engineering splits” in regional parties.

The remarks came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said whenever the BJP has “failed”, it has targeted regional parties including its former allies.

“They (BJP) have taken MLAs and ministers from other parties and joined them in their own government. This is what we saw in Maharashtra today,” he told PTI.

Bhan said the saffron party tried to give an impression that the induction of NCP leaders in the Maharashtra government was an event for nation building.

“They played the National Anthem in an event that was blatant horse trading. They tried to give an impression as if an event for nation building had been held. This is one of the most shameful events. It is unfortunate that the governors on constitutional posts are facilitating it,” he added.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said Ajit Pawar switching sides was not unexpected as there were already rumours doing rounds about it.

“He tried it earlier as well but did not succeed. Finally, the question is that the BJP will continue to organise defections in the ranks of the opposition parties. Nothing new! They cannot otherwise survive the challenges of 2024. I believe that this will be one more lesson for the people and the opposition to close their ranks and to go to the people, to mobilise the people,” Tarigami said.

Tarigami said the “engineering of splits” in the opposition by the BJP will not impact the opposition unity.

“You see the BJP has not delivered on the ground. What they had promised after 2014, they have not delivered whether it is unemployment, rising inflation, distress as far as business is concerned.

“The real challenge is 2024. This is a desperate attempt by the BJP, this does express the state of mind of the BJP leadership which seems to be not sure of its support base, which is vacillating,” he added.

(PTI)

