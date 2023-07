Srinagar: A mentally unsound man tried to end his life by jumping in river Jhelum near chattabal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, however, he was rescued by SDRF and river police, officials said here on Saturday.

An official said that the man tried to end his life by jumping in the river Jhelum near Weir Chattabal.

“Soon after the incident officials from SDRF and river police Srinagar rushed to the spot and rescued the man,” he added— (KNO)

