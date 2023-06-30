Thousands offer Eid prayers in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across Kashmir on Thursday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said here.

Eid prayers passed off peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident, a police official said.

The biggest congregational prayers were held at the Hazratbal Shrine, where more than 50,000 people gathered, they said.

Three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — were among those who offered prayers at Hazratbal.

Smaller gatherings were reported at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in old city.

The authorities refused permission to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid to hold prayers at Eidgah, according to the managing authority of the mosque.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings to the people on the holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha. The joyous occasion inspires each one of us to follow the path of love, compassion & forgiveness. May the festival of Eid-ul-Adha usher in peace, prosperity & happiness for all,” Sinha tweeted.

Leaders of political parties of Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people.

