Jammu sees joyous celebrations of Eid; Indo-Pak troops exchange sweets on LoC

Jammu delved in joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday with a large number of people gathering at mosques to offer prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country.

In Poonch, Indian and Pakistani troops came together at Rahe Milan to celebrate the Eid by exchanging sweets and gifts.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance among Muslims worldwide.

The main congregation took place at the Eidgah and Mecca Masjid in Jammu, where hundreds of people performed Namaz-e-Eid.

“In Jammu, the biggest congregation takes place at here at Eidgah. The spirit of brotherhood sets a remarkable example. Apart from commemorating the Prophet’s sacrifice, we prayed for the peace and prosperity of our nation,” Gulam Mohmmad, a local resident, said.

Sonaullah Malik, who also offered prayers at Mecca Masjid in Bhatindi area, said that on the day, people of different faiths come together to support and celebrate with Muslims, plying each other with sweets and warm greetings.

Congress working president Raman Bhall, who along with his workers greeted the muslims at Mecca Masjid, sent the message of brotherhood and community harmony. “I have come here to greet them and participate in Eid with them,” he said.

Eid prayers were conducted across mosques in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Kathua of Jammu region.

The district administrations made elaborate arrangements, including stepping up security measures, to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the festival.

The district deputy commissioners also conveyed their greetings on the day, calling for acts of charity.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Sarla Battalion of the Indian Army presented a packet of sweets to the Pakistan Army (20 POK) on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Pakistani Army reciprocated by extending its warm wishes of Eid Mubarak to their Indian counterparts and presenting them with a packet of sweets at Rahe Milan.