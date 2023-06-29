Eid-ul-Azha Today: LG, Abdullahs, Mehbooba, Others Greet People

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha will be observed with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Muslims throughout the world offer animal sacrifices to commemorate the sacrifice offered by prophet Ibrahim.

Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid congregational prayers in open spaces like grounds commonly known as Eidgah. People hug each other to extend greetings after they are done with Eid special prayers.

The biggest gathering is expected at Hazratbal Shrine along the banks of the Dal Lake.

Meanwhile Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, greeted the people on the of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all.”

The holy festival is a celebration of the spirit of sacrifice and brotherhood. The joyous occasion inspire each one of us to follow the path of love, compassion and forgiveness, the Lt Governor said.

“May the festival of Eid-ul-Adha usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all”, he added.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message, Bhatnagar said this joyous festival, celebrated by Muslims around the world, holds great significance and marks a time of unity, compassion, and gratitude. He added that this festival serves as a reminder of the importance of selflessness, devotion, and the spirit of sharing among individuals and communities.

“On this blessed occasion of Eid ul Adha, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the Muslim brotherhood and may this festival bring immense joy, happiness, and spiritual fulfilment to our lives”, Advisor Bhatnagar said.

National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message Dr. Farooq said, “As the Muslim Ummah unite to observe Eid Al Azha, I take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to everyone on the blessed and auspicious occasion. The auspicious day commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail (AS) in the way of the Almighty. The all merciful Almighty however spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) by staying in Hazrat Ibrahim’s hand and placing a ram in his place. Hence the day is reminiscent of the greatest sacrifice in the history of mankind. On this day, it is imperative for all of us to prioritize the poor and deserving by doing everything possible to bring smiles on their faces. The core philosophy of the day evokes deep concern for the needy and offers us a window of opportunity to alleviate the plight of the poor and destitute and imbue ourselves with the spirit of compassion, generosity, empathy and care. May the day provide relief to the beleaguered people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and rid them of all the tribulations and problems they are facing.”

People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

In her message, Mehbooba emphasised the importance of Eid ul Azha as a time for introspection, gratitude, and coming together as a community.

“Eid ul Azha is a reminder for all of us to strengthen our bonds of love and compassion, to extend a helping hand to those in need, and to practice empathy and generosity. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion with a sense of unity, spreading happiness and goodwill among all”, she said.

On the occasion, Mehbooba expressed her earnest desire for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and the entire region.

She prayed for a joyous and blessed Eid ul Azha to everyone & expressed hope that this festive occasion would bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir and foster unity among its diverse communities.

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri extended greetings to people f Kashmir

In his message, Div Com prayed that this Eid may bring health, happiness and peace, prosperity in the lives of people.

The Div Com said that we must celebrate this festival with its true essence of compassion and kindness towards one another especially towards the needy and poor.

The Div Com also urged people to ensure proper disposal of hides and offal of sacrificial animals and to make judicious use of water.

