US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

Washington:The US-India relationship is among the “most consequential” in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever, US President Joe Biden has said after the two countries elevated their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday concluded his maiden state visit to the US during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Biden. Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice.

The visit included an impressive welcome ceremony attended by a record 7,000 people on the South Lawns of the White House, a state dinner attended by some 500 people, and a round table with honchos of technology companies, entrepreneurs, officials and CEOs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print