Shahtulpora Sumbal village mourns as two siblings drown to death

Srinagar,: Shahtulpora Sumbal descended into gloom on Monday after a young Nazakat Ali (21) lost battle for life in SKIMS after his sister died who jumped to save her brother from drowning in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Sunday.

The official said that a boy named Nazakat Ali (21) drowned while taking a bath in a river in Shadipora of the Sumbal area on Sunday .

As the news spread, locals made efforts to rescue the boy and in the meantime sister of the drowned boy also jumped into the river in a frantic attempt to save his brother.

As the boy was barely rescued ,the girl was found to have lost his breath upon her retrieval from the water body.

The boy rescued has been in the meantime referred to JVC Hospital in critical condition.

However,he breathed his last on Monday morning in SKIMS.

