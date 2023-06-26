Amarnath Yatra: Govt decides to allow tankers, empty vehicles from Jammu via Mughal Road only

Srinagar: In order to ensure hassle movement of traffic in view of Amarnath Yatra on National Highway, all the tankers and empty vehicles from Jammu will be allowed via Mughal road only.

An order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, the down side movement of fruit laden trucks and other vehicles is being hampered and requires to be given priority.

“In view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 and taking in to account the condition of National Highway-44, besides, the erratic weather which is leading frequent landslide and shooting stones. The down side movement of fruit laden trucks and other vehicles is being hampered and requires to be given priority,” the order reads.

Accordingly, all tankers of Pol, Diesel, LPG bulk gas; all empty LPG Cylinders carrying trucks; all empty vehicles of FCI and any other vehicle having upto 10-tyres vehicles while returning to Jammu shall only use Mughal road.

“In view of above, you are enjoined upto impress upon the concerned to follow directions immediately. The Mughal road will remain open for vehicular traffic from morning 6.00 AM to 6.00 PM,” the order added.

Any violation of the same may attract punitive action from Traffic Police. Action taken report shall reach immediately, the order said—(

