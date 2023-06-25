Sister Dies In Bid to Rescue Brother From Drowning in Sumbal

Srinagar: In a tragic event, a sister drowned to death while attempting to rescue his brother in Sumbal area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

Official told Kashmir Reader said that a boy namely Nazakat Ali (21) drowned while taking bath in a river in Shadipora of Sumbal area this morning. As the news spread, many onlookers and locals made efforts to rescue the boy and in the meantime sister of the drowned boy also jumped into the river in a frantic attempt to save his brother.

As the boy was barely rescued, the girl was found to have lost his breathe upon her retrieval from the water body.

The deceased girl has been identified as one Nuzhat Afzal (18).

