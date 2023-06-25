IMD Declares Onset Of Monsoon

Says Significant Increase In Water Discharges In Rivers, Local Nallahs, Flood Channels Expected

Srinagar: Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday declared the onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that from June 25-28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thundershower was expected at many places. “Few places over Jammu Division may receive heavy rainfall with intense showers for brief period,” he said.

He said there is possibility of moderate to severe thunder and lightning with strong surface winds at few places during the period.

He predicted respite from the current heatwave over many parts of J&K.

“Expect significant increase in water discharges in rivers, local Nallahs, flood channels due to melting glaciers/snow and rain during 25-28th which may generate localized Flash flood, Mudslide and Landslides,” the IMD said.

He said there are chances of torrential rains at few middle and higher reaches of Jammu division during above period.

“It may cause temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over passes and higher reaches.”

Meanwhile, rains lashed parts of J&K on Saturday, bringing respite from scorching heat conditions. On Saturday, Kashmir Valley recorded another day of scorching day with Srinagar recording maximum of 34.8° against 35.0° which was highest June day recorded in a decade.

Also, Srinagar recorded a low of 22.4°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 6.6°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 19.6°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.5°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.4°C against 15.4°C on previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.5°C against 31.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 21.3°C (6.2°C above normal), Batote 22.9°C (5.7°C above normal), Katra 25.4°C (3.4°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 21.8°C (above normal by 6.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 12.0°C and 15.8°C respectively, he said.

