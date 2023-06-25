DSEK Announces Summer Vacations In Schools From July 1

Srinagar: Amid continuous heat wave, Directorate of School Education Kashmir on Saturday announced summer vacations for all government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level from July 1 to July 10 in the valley.
“It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f July 1 to 10 of 2023,” reads a DSEK order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads.
Notably the summer vacation has been announced in view of the prevailing heat wave in Kashmir as the day temperature crossed 35 degree Celsius.