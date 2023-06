Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police has issued advisory asking people to stay away from catchment area of Chenab river amid heavy flow of water with all gates of Baglihar hydel project dam been opened.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that Baghliar is in its full form and beauty.

“All gates have been opened due to which there is heavy flow of water in the Chenab river.”

She advised people to stay away from catchment area to avoid any untoward incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print