Shopian Rape And Murder: 2 doctors sacked under Article 311

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor on Thursday ordered termination of services of two doctors under clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The duo had conducted post-mortem of two women, Asiya Jan and Neelofar, who were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009.

The incident sparked protests in the Kashmir valley and brought it to a near standstill for 42 days. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe and said that the two women were never raped or murdered.

“The Lieutenant governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, Consultant Gynecologist in the Sub-District Hospital, Chadoora, Budgam (Health and Medical Education Department) D/o G.Q. Chiloo R/o Sanat Nagar, Srinagar are such as to warrant her dismissal from service,” reads a government order.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub- clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo….and accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses (her) from service, with immediate effect.”

Similar worded order has been passed against Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal, Medical Officer, NTPHC Takiya Imam, Shopian (Health and Medical Education Department) of Hergam, Shopian.

“…the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal, Medical Officer, NTPHC Takiya Imam, Shopian (Health and Medical Education Department) S/o Ghulam Rasool Dalal R/o Hergam, Shopian from service, with immediate effect.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print