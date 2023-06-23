Police freeze assets worth Rs 18.36 lakh of female drug peddler in Bandipora

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday frozen the bank savings and other financial instruments amounting to Rs 18,36,611 of a notorious female drug peddler and her family in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district

An official said that the action was taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act after the seized assets were identified as proceeds derived from illegal sale of narcotic drugs.

“Bandipora Police has frozen bank savings & other financial instruments to the tune of ₹ 18,36,611 belonging to a notorious drug peddler Posha Begum & her family under NDPS Act,” Bandipora police tweeted.

It further said that all of these were illegally acquired assets through the sale of drugs.

