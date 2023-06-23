India, US plan to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station in 2024: Biden

Washington:India and the US are collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, US President Joe Biden said here on Thursday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media after bilateral talks with Modi, Biden said India and the US were collaborating in nearly every human endeavour in delivering progress across the board.

“From designing new ways to diagnosing and treating new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the international space station in 2024…,” Biden said with Modi by his side.

