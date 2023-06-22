DGP Reviews MRTs Preparation For Yatra

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited SDRF 1st Battalion Headquarters Srinagar where he interacted with Mountaineer Rescue Teams (MRTs) of SDRF/NDRF/JKAP and CRPF, Bomb disposal squads and handlers of Dog Squads being deployed for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023 besides reviewed their preparedness for the event.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Armed, J&K, S.J.M Gillani and ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar while Director Civil Defence & SDRF Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj, Commandant SDRF 1st Bn Swarn Singh Kotwal and other officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing these assistance teams, the DGP said as per a statement issued to GNS that Officers and Jawans of these teams are highly trained and hoped that they would provide aid and assistance, when required to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra in a professional manner. He stressed on conducting mock drills and joint exercises well in time and added that he himself would witness the drills. He directed for preparing a comprehensive assistance plan well before the commencement of Yatra.

Highlighting the role of responsibility of MRTs and other concerned agencies, the DGP directed for bringing in attitudinal change while interacting with the Yatris or conducting any assistance task. He said that the good work of deployment/ assistance teams would be documented for future references. Recalling his posting in SDRF, the DGP threw light on how this force was strengthened and said that it has shown great efficiency while conducting different assistance assignments.

The DGP directed for equipping the Mountaineer Rescue Teams, SDRF, NDRF teams with all the necessary equipments & tools for efficient work on ground and assistance to yatris. He desired of putting on display the equipments & tools being used during rescue operations which he said would be helpful to the interested people in knowing how to use them. He wished good luck to all the teams being deployed for the yatra and said that we all have to put in collective efforts for a peaceful and incident free Yatra.

