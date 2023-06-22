Class 7th student allegedly harassed by teacher in Budgam

Budgam: A girl student of class 7th has alleged that she was harassed by her teacher in central Kashmir’s Budgam district even as the teacher has been arrested by police.

Father of the girl student said that when she came back home from school she fell unconscious and was hospitalised.

He said that the doctor told them to see if everything is fine with their daughter. “When we enquired from her she disclosed that she was harassed by a teacher at school and started crying,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family members demanded strict action against the accused teacher.

A police official siad that the teacher has been arrested and a case FIR no. 75/2023 under section 354 has been registered and further investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, chief education officer Budgam has also ordered suspension of the teacher till the outcome of the enquiry.

‘’Pending enquiry into his conduct and in the backdrop of serious allegations, Abdul Rasheed Mir, RReT High School Rawalpora Zone Hardpanzoo is placed under suspension with immediate effect and is attached to this office till further orders.‘’ reads the order—

