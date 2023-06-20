Unprecedented trust’ between leaders of US, India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ties between India and the US are stronger and deeper than ever, and asserted that there is an “unprecedented trust” between the leaders of the two countries.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit to the US, Modi, while talking about global politics, also said, “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role.” Talking about the India-China relationship, Modi said peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties.

“We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Modi told the US newspaper.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print