Hot, Humid Weather Forecast As Night Temp Rises In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.2°C against 16.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4°C for the summer capital.

