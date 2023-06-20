Social Media Cracdown: SIA Kashmir Conducts Multiple Searches in Valley

Srinagar:State Investigation Agency Kashmir on Tuesday conducted searches at many locations in four districts, namely Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kupwara spread over length and breadth of Kashmir valley.

In a handout, the SIA said that today it successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in Districts Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 of Police Station SIA/ CIK pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities . The case was registered by SIA KASHMIR, regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting militant activities.

According to spokesman, the pre dawn searches conducted by SIA personnel, aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist , anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms. The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of militancy. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties.

The searches conducted by SIA KASHMIR resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence like mobile phones, sim cards etc. The evidence will be meticulously analyzed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organizations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, reads the statement.(GNS)

