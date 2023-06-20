5 missing persons reunited with families in Reasi: Police

Reasi,: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have reunited five missing persons with their families in Reasi district.

A police spokesman in a statement reads that one Mohd Hanief, son of Akbar Ali of Channa Tehsil Chassana Reasi reported at Police Station Chassana that his daughter is missing from home.

“The missing report has been entered vide DDR No.12 dated 21-02-23 and search launched. Enquiries from the family, relatives & friends gave sufficient clues of the missing girl & accordingly sources of police were activated,” police said.

After meticulous track-following & consistent hectic efforts, police said that the said girl has been traced out from Bhatindi, Jammu and after completing all legal formalities, the missing report has been closed vide DDR no.15, Dated – 17/06/2023 and the girl has been reunited with the family.

In another incident, a Police team of Reasi traced another missing girl namely Nazma Bibi, wife of Shoket Ali, daughter of Khan Mohd, whose missing report was entered vide DDR number 08 dated 31/05/2023.

“After the hectic efforts team of Police remained successful in tracing the missing girl. After completing all legal procedures, the girl was handed over to the family,” police said.

In another incident, one Kulwant Singh, son of Ram Das of Bhagtha Tehsil Katra came to P/S Katra and produced an application for lodging the missing of their two children namely Sumeet Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, Raghbir Singh, son of Kulwant Singh—both aged 12 yrs and both neighbours and friends.

“On 14-06-2023 at about 1:30 hrs afternoon we found missing from home and gone somewhere out of Bhagtha or somebody has kidnapped our children and taken away. On this, a case under FIR number 193/23 under section 363 IPC registered and investigation entrusted to PSI Raghav Chalotra,” police said.

Through technical evidence and human intelligence networks, the said children were traced out after strenuous efforts by the team including PSI Raghav Chalotra and HC Kuldeep Singh which carried out searches in the UT and neighbouring states and lastly the children were traced out near Haryana UP border district namely Yamunanagar, police said.

The recovered children were handed over to the legal heirs after completing legal formalities, police said.

In another incident, one Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid of Jij Kadeen Tehsil Thakrakote District Reasi lodged an application regarding missing of his wife namely Ruksana Kousar.

On his complaint, a missing report entered at P/S Arnas vide DDR No.10 dated 14/06/2023 and after hectic effort same has been traced out from Kashmir, missing report closed vide DDR No 19 dated 19/06/23 and after completing all legal formalities handed over to her legal heirs, police said.

Meanwhile, people of Reasi in general and family members in particular appreciated the prompt response of Reasi Police in tracing the missing well in time—(

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print