Centre’s ordinance on services places CS above Cabinet, will take matter to SC: Kejriwal

New Delhi;:Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi places the chief secretary above the Cabinet and the AAP dispensation will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference here after attending the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), also said powers of the elected government have been snatched through the ordinance.

The chief minister claimed the Centre wants to control Delhi through IAS officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print