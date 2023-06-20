Adhere to minimum prescribed standards of facilities, resources within 15 days: H&ME to Private Nursing Homes

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department on Tuesday directed all the private nursing homes, polyclinics and other health facilities to adhere to the minimum prescribed standards of facilities and services along human resources and records within 15 days.

The department has directed district officials to conduct inspection of all such health institutions and submit report within period of three weeks.

“In terms of Section 33 of Clinical Establishments (Regulations and Regulation) Act, 2010 which provides as the authority or an officer authorized by it shall have the right to cause an inspection of, or inquiry in respect of any registered clinical establishment, its building, laboratories and equipment and also of the work conducted or done by the clinical establishment, to be made by such multi-member inspection team as it may direct and to cause an inquiry to be made in respect of any other matter connected with the clinical establishment and that establishment shall be entitled to be represented thereat, the authority shall communicate to the clinical establishment the views of that authority with reference to the results of such inspections or inquiry and may, after ascertaining the opinion of the clinical establishment thereon, advise that establishment upon the action to be taken,” reads an advisory issued by H&ME secretary, a copy of which lies with KNO.

“The clinical establishment shall report to the authority, the action, if any, which is proposed to be taken or has been taken upon the results of such inspection or Inquiry and such report shall be furnished within such time, as the authority may direct, Where the clinical establishment does not, within a reasonable time, take action to the satisfaction of the authority, it may, after considering any explanation furnished or representation made by the clinical establishment, issue such directions within such time as indicated in the direction, as that authority deems fit, and the clinical establishment shall comply with such directions,” it further reads.

“Further, in terms of Section 10 of the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010, the Health and Medical Education Department has notified the District Registering Authority vide S.O 167 dated 19.05.2020 read with S.0 99 dated 19.03.2021 for the purpose of registration of clinical establishments. It has been brought to the notice of the Administrative Department that a number of private nursing homes/polyclinics/other health facilities are either not registered with the concerned District Registering Authorities or don’t have the requisite facilities/manpower/quality as mandated under law,” it added.

“Accordingly, it is impressed upon the private nursing homes, polyclinics, other health facilities to adhere to the minimum prescribed standards of facilities and services, human resources, records as envisaged under the said Act within a period of 15 days. Besides, the District Registering Authorities shall conduct inspection of all the private nursing homes, polyclinics, other health facilities falling within their competent jurisdiction and submit its report to the Administrative Department within a period of 03 weeks,” it further reads.

“Any violation in this regard shall be viewed seriously by the Administrative Department,” the order reads—

