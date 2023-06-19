Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in 3 Rajasthan districts, 59 people rescued

Jaipur: Fifty-nine people were rescued on Sunday from Rajasthan’s Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer districts which are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the district collectors of Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Pali during the day. The situation is under control and continuous monitoring is being done, the officials added.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) Commandant Rajkumar Gupta said 39 civilians stranded in flood-affected Od Basti of Bhinmal town in Jalore were rescued and taken to safer places. Twenty people trapped in their houses due to water-logging in the low-lying areas of Dhaurimanna town in Barmer district were rescued by the personnel of the force, he said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print