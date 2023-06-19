Amarnath yatra: Lt Gen Dwivedi Reviews Security Preparedness

Srinagar: Army Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday reviewed the security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, officials said.
The annual 62-long Amarnath Yatra is commencing from July 1 from the twin route of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Lt Gen Dwivedi visited Panjtarni astride Southern Route for AmarnathYatra to review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
He also reviewed the status of deployment of security forces & opening of Southern Route affected by heavy snowfall this season and the preparatory arrangements were reviewed. He interacted with troops and appreciated their tireless efforts being put in despite adverse weather conditions.
The Army Commander had a comprehensive briefing with all stakeholders including Chief Engineer Project BEACON, praising the “All Inclusive Approach” to synergize efforts.
The review encompassed multi-tiered security measures, medical facilities, helipads, habitat construction, deployment of emergency rescue teams, and seamless communication network operationalised for successful conduct of Yatra.
