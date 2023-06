Handwara: A Border Security Forces’ Constable died of a suspected cardiac arrest here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

They said that one Constable identified as Patil of 91 Batallion stationed at Naugam was found dead, leading to speculation that he has died due to cardiac arrest.

“To allay any doubts, the body has been sent for post-mortem for factual details about his death”, they said.

