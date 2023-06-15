‘Essential services like PHE, Electricity etc intact’

Doda: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan and SSP, Abdul Qayoom today toured Sub Division Gandoh to ascertain the situation after the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the district the previous day.

They interacted with the people, inspected buildings/ houses, which have developed cracks due to the earthquake, and also took stock of preparedness by the sub divisional administration to face any challenge which may arise.

They visited Sinoo, Gujjar Basti, Kilothran, Kahara, and Sub Divisional Hospital Gandoh.

Concerned authorities have been directed to assess the damages in the private houses and shift the families if required to the safer places. On the cracks developed in the SDH Gandoh and other Government buildings including some schools, The DC directed the Sub Divisional authorities to conduct a safety audit of all the buildings and submit the same for taking a further call in this regard.

It was reported that there is no loss to life in any part of the district. However, some houses/ buildings have developed cracks due to the heavy jolt of the earthquake. It was further reported that the infrastructure for essential services like PHE, Electricity etc is intact. The departments have been asked to synchronise their efforts, remain in their jurisdiction, and provide adequate and quality services to the public.

DC and SSP were accompanied by SDM Gandoh, SDM Thathri, SE PWD Doda, Xens, SDPO Gandoh and other officers.

