Russia seeks expansion in ties with Pakistan: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Islamabad,: Russia is keen to expand and deepen bilateral ties with Pakistan as the first shipment carrying discounted Russian oil reached Karachi Port at the weekend, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov made these remarks in a video message on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Islamabad, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He said Russia views Pakistan as a “key international partner in the joint efforts to combat common security challenges and threats, including transborder crime and terrorism.” Pakistan on Monday began transporting the much-anticipated discounted Russian crude oil to a refinery here in the cash-strapped country’s port city, a development that is likely to provide relief to the people hit by skyrocketing inflation.

