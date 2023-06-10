Govt Committed to ‘Rapid’ Development: Law Minister

Rajouri: Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, today counted remarkable progress achieved under various government schemes during nine years of Prime Minister, Narender Modi’s government.

Union Law Minister, during his extensive visit to Rajouri district, said that the government’s renewed focus on taking the nation to new dimensions of growth and development under the leadership of Narendra Modi has significantly improved implementation of schemes across the region.

In his address to the gathering, Meghwal commended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme for its exceptional achievements. He acknowledged that previously, the scheme’s progress was sluggish, but with the government’s increased funding and a strict timeline for completion, houses are now being constructed at an unprecedented pace.

Leveraging advanced technologies such as geo-tagging, the scheme ensures transparency and accountability in allocation of houses while the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode facilitates seamless and corruption free fund transfers. Union Minister proudly stated that this remarkable progress reflects government’s commitment towards “9 Saal Be Misaal” development.

Furthermore, Union Minister shed light on remarkable accomplishments recorded under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), announcing that a staggering 11 crore toilets have been successfully constructed across the country after the campaign was launched. This monumental achievement is a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication towards creating a clean and hygienic India, he asserted.

During his press briefing, Union Law Minister also highlighted the significant strides made under Ayushman Bharat scheme and other crucial projects undertaken nationwide. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has revolutionised healthcare accessibility by providing financial protection and quality medical services to millions of Indians, he added.

Union Minister, while responding to questions raised by the media, reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards rapid development, inclusive growth and welfare for all citizens.

Also, Union Minister chaired a mega beneficiary Samelan at Rajdhani Thanamandi during his visit to the district which was attended by a large number of beneficiaries of the Central Government schemes.

While interacting with the beneficiaries, the Union Minister received feedback about the implementation of these schemes including Ayushmaan Bharat, PMAY, SBM, PMGKAY, PM KISAN, JJM and others.

The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the benefits they were receiving due to government’s efforts of transforming their lives.

On the occasion, different departments had installed their stalls at the venue exhibiting their schemes and programs. The resource persons of these departments also motivated the public to avail benefits of their schemes.

Highlighting benefits of Direct Benefit Transfer, the Union Minister reiterated that the facility has changed the lives of the public by ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries directly.

He said that the Central Government has taken a slew of measures for all round development of J&K as inclusive and holistic development of the UT is one of the major goals of the Union Government.

Union Minister emphasized that the Central Government is working on the concept of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” which reflects the government’s commitment towards inclusive and equitable development, where every citizen of the country has equal access to opportunities and benefits.

Later, Union Minister interacted with the locals and listened to their issues and concerns. He assured them that their problems would be addressed on a priority basis and directed the concerned officials to take necessary action.

He asked the officers to make dedicated efforts to provide prompt and hassle free services to the general public. He also asked them to take effective measures to redress their genuine grievances in a timel bound manner.

Among others DDC members Thanamandi and Darhal, Vice President MC Rajouri and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

